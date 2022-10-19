Calamos Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,567 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $210,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:MTDR opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.