Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 54,280 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 293.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,280 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of HealthEquity worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,045,000 after buying an additional 81,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in HealthEquity by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,221,000 after buying an additional 68,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,757,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,304,000 after buying an additional 49,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,045. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HQY. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

HQY opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.13. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

