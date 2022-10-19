Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,051 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BUD. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.6 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22. The company has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

