Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 827,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 177,205 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 125,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 97,854 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at about $1,535,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ITUB. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

