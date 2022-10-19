Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,519 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 150,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 84,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 53,167 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 64,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $100.88 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.90.

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $947,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,120 shares of company stock worth $3,860,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

