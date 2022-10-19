Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,329 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in International Paper by 5.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 732,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in International Paper by 62.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

