Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $18.84 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 21,401 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.94.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $214.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

