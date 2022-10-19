Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service raised its position in Loews by 2,042.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Loews by 5,286.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,468,000 after buying an additional 264,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Loews by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter worth $12,899,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Loews by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,768,000 after buying an additional 165,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 76,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,806,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,851,395.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

