The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Position Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IPG. ING Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

