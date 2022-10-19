Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 11,530 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Ally Financial worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Ally Financial by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Ally Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ally Financial by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,203,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,227,000 after acquiring an additional 261,549 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Ally Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,077,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,330,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Trading Down 4.6 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

