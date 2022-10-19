31,245 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2,511.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

LPL Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,487,518. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $242.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.46. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $252.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

