Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 464 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Insulet by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Insulet by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Price Performance

Insulet stock opened at $227.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.26. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.07.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

