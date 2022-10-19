Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,619 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIN. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Albany International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Albany International by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Albany International by 2.4% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 80,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Albany International Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:AIN opened at $87.56 on Wednesday. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $97.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average of $83.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. Albany International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.27%.

About Albany International



Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

