Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,525 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $18,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,363,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,893,000 after purchasing an additional 552,381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,930,000 after purchasing an additional 166,571 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REXR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,001,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

