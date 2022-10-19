Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Bunge by 1,486.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Bunge by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

