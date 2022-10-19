Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,469 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $16,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

