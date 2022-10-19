Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 57,862 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,862 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $16,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

NYSE:BRO opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.11.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

