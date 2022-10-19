Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,664 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMS. Mizuho decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

CMS opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.82%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

