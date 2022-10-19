Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 448,759 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of MDU Resources Group worth $19,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 108,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,995,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 38,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 28,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 2.7 %

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

