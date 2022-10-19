Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,151 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.14.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $167.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.35 and its 200 day moving average is $171.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.