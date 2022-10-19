Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 737.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 735.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 130.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $229.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total transaction of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $184.96 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.49.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.68 EPS for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.