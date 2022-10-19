International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,158 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of International Paper worth $16,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,782,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,743 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,625 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 994,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after acquiring an additional 860,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.97.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. Truist Financial decreased their price target on International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

