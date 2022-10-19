Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,439 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.86% of Columbia Banking System worth $19,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,410,000 after purchasing an additional 115,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,285,000 after purchasing an additional 180,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after purchasing an additional 853,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,361,000 after acquiring an additional 288,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,989,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 218,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of COLB opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.63. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.81.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

