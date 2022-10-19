Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,816,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,422,000 after purchasing an additional 214,468 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $80.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.92. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Vertical Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

