Profund Advisors LLC Has $711,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 14.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 31.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGN opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGN. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

