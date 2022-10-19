Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. First Merchants Corp grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Alliant Energy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

LNT opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Argus increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.