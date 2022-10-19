Profund Advisors LLC Sells 16,549 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,549 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTI opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

