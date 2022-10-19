The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,181,877,000 after acquiring an additional 510,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,002,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,184,000 after buying an additional 46,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,969,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,507,000 after buying an additional 370,304 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,518 shares of company stock worth $9,275,130. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 0.6 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

PGR stock opened at $120.26 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.66 and a 12-month high of $129.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.23.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

