Profund Advisors LLC Sells 12,027 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,027 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth $39,518,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 616.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,133,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 975,613 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth $1,115,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in BOX by 39.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $344,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,342,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,538,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,790. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BOX opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

