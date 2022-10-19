Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, DMG Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $116.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.31. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.98% and a negative net margin of 60.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 57,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,953.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,178 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,028.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.