Profund Advisors LLC Has $757,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,907,000 after purchasing an additional 728,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 58.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,440,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after acquiring an additional 533,021 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

