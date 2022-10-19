Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,455 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Omnicell worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Omnicell by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average is $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

