Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,501 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $8,746,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $2,073,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHEL opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $185.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,121.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

