Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $19.16 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $162.72 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $109.79 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $319.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.06 and a 200-day moving average of $158.86.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.45.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

