Optas LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Optas LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $162.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $319.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $109.79 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

