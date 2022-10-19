Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,905 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,905 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 47,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $115.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.26 and a 200-day moving average of $105.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.