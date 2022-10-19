Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $249,613,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Gartner by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 103.1% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 6.4% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $290.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

