Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2,266.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,585,000 after buying an additional 608,837 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $1,119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,657,000 after buying an additional 173,287 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 53.5% during the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,848,000 after buying an additional 134,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,634,000 after buying an additional 126,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

NYSE TM opened at $134.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.30. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The company has a market cap of $187.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.37. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $65.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

