Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Rogers worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Rogers by 833.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Rogers by 2.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Rogers by 4.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 290,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,069,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rogers during the second quarter worth about $4,109,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Rogers during the second quarter worth about $1,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $400,222.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

ROG opened at $239.90 on Wednesday. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $187.30 and a one year high of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.21). Rogers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $251.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

