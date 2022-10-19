Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Holdings Boosted by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cognex worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Stephens cut shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

Cognex Price Performance

Cognex stock opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.59. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.74.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $274.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.28 million. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

