Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,340 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Lincoln Electric worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 18.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $129.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LECO. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

