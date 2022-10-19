Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,525,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 669.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 439,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,999,000 after acquiring an additional 382,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,707,000 after acquiring an additional 327,928 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 168.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after acquiring an additional 296,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Tetra Tech by 37.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 665,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,449,000 after acquiring an additional 182,715 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TTEK opened at $133.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.