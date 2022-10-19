Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,235 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,739,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,899 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after acquiring an additional 984,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.4% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,889,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after acquiring an additional 165,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

