Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,655 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 177.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMETEK Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

AME stock opened at $119.12 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

