Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,491 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,725 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Halliburton by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 119,984 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Halliburton by 7.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 2.09.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

