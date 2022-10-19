Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Position Increased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

Owens Corning Trading Up 5.1 %

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,641 shares of company stock worth $1,050,536. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $86.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.