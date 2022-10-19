Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.6% in the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.7% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 46.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 756,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,518,000 after acquiring an additional 241,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.01. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 129.60%.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.07.

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

