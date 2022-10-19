Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,260 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,033,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Shares of DINO opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.