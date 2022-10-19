Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading

