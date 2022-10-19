Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Agree Realty worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ADC opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.73. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $80.44.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 148.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

